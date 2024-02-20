Kuwait, Qatar Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Official talks were held between Kuwait and Qatar at the Qatari Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah heading the Kuwaiti side, and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani leading the Qatari side.

During the official talks, they reviewed fraternal relations between Kuwait and Qatar and ways of promoting existing cooperation between both countries in a way that reinforces firm ties between both brotherly peoples and fulfills more joint aspirations for development and progress.

The talks also handled more partnerships for broadening joint Gulf action prospects to promote Gulf security and stability, highlight issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments.

The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere that reflected fraternal relations and mutual willingness for further cooperation and coordination at various levels.

His Highness the Amir's official delegation attended the talks. (pickup previous)

