Scars Of Israeli Aggression On Gaza May Last For Decades -- AL Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said on Tuesday that scars of the Israeli occupation's premeditated annihilation inflicted in Gaza will probably remain visible for decades to come.

Marks of the Israeli intentional destruction inflicted in Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation that has wiped out all living fundamentals will probably remain visible for decades to come as a testimony to the ugliness of the perpetrated crime and the world's failure to stop the aggression, he said.

Abul-Gheit, speaking at the Arab Sustainability Day 2024 celebration that kicked off at the Arab League headquarters, indicated in a statement that the event coincided with very distressing events in the occupied territories where the occupiers have been employing all their powers to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

"In this context, I note the perpetrated carnage caused by the Israeli occupation in Gaza eliminating all bases of life will remain standing, may be for decades ahead .. and will be a testimony to the ugly crimes and the world's inability to stop the aggression," he said.

He reiterated rejection of a planned Israeli plan to invade Rafah in southern Gaza that became the last refuge for more than 1.5 million Palestinians who had fled from the hellish aggression and annihilation in the other regions in the strip.

"I appeal to all parties to act urgently to stop the barbaric operation that may lead to destructive repercussions on the regional security."

The two states' solution has been recognized by the whole world, except for the occupation powers, as an avenue to settle the conflict and end the last colonial occupation in our modern time, Abul-Gheit added.

As to the occasion, he said the Arab League launched the Arab sustainability day last year to promote sustainability concepts and attain the sustainability agenda 2030. (end)

