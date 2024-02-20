New Challenger Onboard? Syai Health Brings The New Fashion To CGM Experience & Chronic Disease Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Syai Health secured significant funding from AstraZeneca plc & Xiaomi Corporation.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based biotech company, Syai Health, abbreviated for "Sychronise + AI", secured significant funding from leading investors like AstraZeneca plc and Xiaomi Corporation for its in-house developed AI-empowered medical devices. Originally an Oxford-Cambridge spinoff, alongside an R&D crew from top institutions and a design team from the Royal College of Art, Syai Health achieved another crucial fundraising milestone after years of dedication. Driven by a strong faith in transforming the industry (CDM), Syai's cutting-edge products, such as Continuous Glucose Monitor, promise to revolutionize home-based health management with a next-level digitalization. Syai Health is prepared to broaden the horizon and reshape the CGM experience with its user-centric product lineup empowered by AI integration.

Syai has distinguished itself in the market with its thoughtful design and data processing capabilities. The all-in-one monitoring unit can be worn discreetly on the body with its size of less than a quarter and weight of only 1.6g. Syai integrates its advanced algorithm that not only analyzes real-time glucose readings but also provides personalized feedback as a reference, making the device a responsive, considerate companion to users' health management journey. It unlocked the potential for proactive users to make informed changes to their lifestyle and overall well-being.

Syai's CGM device pairs with a user-friendly app and cloud-based data solutions that allow patients to track, retrieve, and share real-time data or reports with their healthcare providers or families for more comprehensive care. Syai transformatively positioned data as the core of its CDM strategy, where data-driven analysis & deep learning help improve the quality of life, marking a significant milestone for Syai Health.

Syai is poised to expand its reach and make its CGM devices available to global customers with the funding. The company's success in investment procurement mentioned is a testament to its prospective for growth and innovation. Regarding the upward trends of self-care and wellness management for individuals over the past few years, Syai's medical devices with advanced software systems are well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the target market and revitalize the CDM (Chronic Disease Management) experiences for customers worldwide.

