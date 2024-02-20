Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Strategic Business Report 2024: Market To Reach $12.8 Billion By 2030 - AI-Assisted CT Imaging To Make Gains

CT scanners play a crucial role in enabling advanced non-invasive patient care by meeting unique imaging needs, particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on the medical imaging market has been significant, with a spotlight on lung ultrasound driving demand for portable ultrasound and CT imaging. The pandemic has acted as a catalyst for increased demand for CT scanners, highlighting their importance in diagnosing and monitoring respiratory conditions. CT scanners, with their evolving technology and various components, offer diverse clinical applications across different medical specialties.

The global market outlook for CT scanners is promising, with high-slice CT scanners expected to drive future growth, especially in oncology applications. Hospitals represent the largest end-use market, with developed countries leading the global market while developing regions show potential for high growth.

The competitive landscape is robust, with players worldwide exhibiting strong, active, or niche market presence in 2023. Service contracts have emerged as a focus area for manufacturers to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. Recent market activity reflects ongoing advancements and innovations in CT scanning technology to meet evolving healthcare needs.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: