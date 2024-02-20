Rivercity Rock Star Academy Celebrates Prestigious NAMM Top 100 Dealer Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RiverCity Music Store Team Celebrating NAMM 2024 Top 100 Dealers - L-R Dan Miles, Mark Green, Danielle Green, Karen Green, & Elizabeth Brock

NAMM 2024 Top 100 Dealers Award Recognizing RiverCity Rock Star Academy and Music Store

RiverCity Rock Star Academy and Music Store Logo

Salem's RiverCity Rock Star Academy, post-fire, hailed at NAMM 2024 for exceptional community and music industry commitment.

- Mark GreenOREGON, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RiverCity Rock Star Academy & Music Store announces its prestigious recognition as one of the NAMM 2024 Top 100 Dealers . This accolade from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) celebrates RiverCity's significant contributions to the music industry and its steadfast commitment to the Salem-Keizer and the entire Willamette Valley musical landscape.The NAMM Top 100 Dealers Award, established to honor and recognize companies for outstanding achievements in the music retail industry, has acknowledged RiverCity Rock Star Academy & Music Store for its innovative approach to focusing on and serving its community and combining a music store with education and performance spaces. This integration fosters a supportive environment for musicians of all skill levels to explore, learn, and grow.Since its establishment in 2015, RiverCity Rock Star Academy & Music Store has significantly shaped Salem's music landscape, seamlessly blending innovative music education with an engaging retail experience. By offering performance-based classes across a spectrum of genres, from jazz and rock to country and heavy metal, and enriching these offerings with diverse music lessons, workshops, clinics, and summer camps, RiverCity has developed a comprehensive, welcoming and supportive curriculum aimed at igniting a passion for music in individuals of all ages and abilities. This educational commitment is complemented by a retail environment that encourages exploration, featuring an array of instruments from esteemed brands."At RiverCity, our passion for music and education drives everything we do," states Mark Green, RiverCity's owner. "This recognition from NAMM is not just a testament to our efforts but a celebration of the community that has grown around us-the students, teachers, staff, and partners who share our vision for a musically vibrant Salem."RiverCity demonstrated resilience during COVID-19 and faced a new significant challenge when a fire struck their music store on the first day that pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Despite this setback, RiverCity quickly set up temporary spaces for retail and music lessons the next day, ensuring continuity in their services and keeping all community commitments. With the support of staff, customers, students, and the community, as well as key partners like Epiphone Guitars, Orange Amplifiers, PRS Guitars, Ernie Ball, Kong USA, and Flight Ukuleles, RiverCity was able to persevere and thrive to win the NAMM Top 100 Dealers Award. At the same time, RiverCity continued to serve, reinforce its community ties, and underscore its mission to democratize music access, as highlighted by its provision of awarding over $100,000 in music scholarships to kids, teens, and adults.The music store's facilities, including eleven lesson spaces, four complete rehearsal studios, and the renowned 'garage' performance stage, provide an unparalleled musical education and creativity setting. The success of RiverCity's educational model is perhaps best exemplified by The Royals, an audition-only show band whose members have achieved remarkable success, with over 100 performances in Salem, Portland, and throughout the Willamette Valley, including at community events and as openers for touring bands, to securing college scholarships and embarking on professional music careers.At the heart of RiverCity's community engagement efforts is its leadership in orchestrating Make Music Salem, Oregon's largest free music festival. This signature event, which RiverCity has spearheaded, featured over 250 performances across over 50 venues in its latest iteration on June 21, 2023, drawing bands and performers from around the state and beyond.Buoyed by the NAMM Top 100 Dealer Award, RiverCity looks to the future with optimism. "This accolade fuels our determination to innovate further, broadening our educational offerings and enhancing our retail experience," shares Karen Green, co-owner. "Our mission remains steadfast: to make music accessible to all, fostering a community where creativity and collaboration flourish."RiverCity is the latest award recipient, joining a distinguished list of current and previous winners who have set benchmarks in the music industry worldwide.About RiverCity Rock Star AcademyRiverCity Rock Star Academy, founded in 2015, quickly established itself as a cornerstone of Salem's music scene. RiverCity has redefined music education by offering performance-based classes in various genres and comprehensive workshops, clinics, and camps. Its retail space, known for quality repair service and a broad selection of instruments from top brands, complements this educational excellence. The academy's infrastructure includes eleven lesson spaces, four studios, and a performance stage, 'the garage,' underscoring its commitment to fostering musical talent.About The NAMM ShowThe NAMM Show is the premier global event for the music, sound, and event technology industries, dedicated to showcasing the latest in musical instruments, technology, and education. The Top 100 Dealer Awards highlight the show, recognizing retail excellence and commitment to the music-making community.RiverCity's innovative approach and dedication to music education and community engagement have made it a beacon of musical excellence in Salem. With the NAMM 2024 Top 100 Dealers Award, RiverCity looks forward to continuing its mission of making music accessible to all, ensuring a vibrant, creative, and collaborative music community for years.

