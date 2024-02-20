Driving Innovation : The $489.8 Billion Hybrid Electric Car Market Projections By 2032 Exclusive Report By AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Hybrid Electric Car Market ," The hybrid electric car market was valued at $229.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $489.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The global hybrid electric car market has seen strong growth in recent years due to increase in demand for efficient transportation, strengthening emission norms and increased research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market due to the growing car ownership in the Asia-Pacific region, along with government support for the adoption of hybrid vehicles.

However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the review period due to technological advancement and growing income level in the region.

Prime determinants of growth

The global hybrid electric car market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by strengthening emission norms, increase in demand for efficient transportation, and surge in R&D activities. Hybrid electric cars, designed to offer high fuel efficiency and performance, play a pivotal role in the modern transportation landscape.

The parallel hybrid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the combined hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, owing to combined hybrid ability to offer the driver to switch between engine and electric motor at any given time, this ability is increasing the demand for combined hybrids, which are extensively being used in performance cars and luxury cars.

The fully hybrid segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on the degree of hybridization, the fully hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hybrid electric car market, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower environmental impact. Similarly, fully hybrid electric cars are also a strong competitor to fully electric cars, and hence, the demand for fully hybrid is increasing as it allows users to shift to electric motor or ICE mode at any time.

The standard hybrid segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on the vehicle type, the standard hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market . However, the luxury hybrid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to increase in the inclination of consumers for luxury product ranges. In addition, companies operating in the market are also developing technologies that are fuel-efficient and provide luxury at the same time.

Leading Market Players: -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Former Daimler AG)

BMW AG

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen Group

Kia Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

AB Volvo.

