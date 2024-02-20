MCG Officials Under Lens Over 'Irregularities' In Govt Scheme Implementation

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 20 (IANS) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has reportedly launched an investigation against some of its officials who have been accused of irregularities in the implementation of the Chief Minister Urban Body Ownership Scheme.

Based on the earlier investigation conducted by the Vigilance Wing of the MCG, a report has been sent to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies seeking disciplinary action against one official.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said the Chief Minister Urban Body Ownership Scheme is a flagship scheme of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Under this scheme, ownership rights have been given to persons who have been in possession of land, shop or house on rent, lease or licence fee for 20 years or more under the control of urban bodies.

During implementation of the scheme, then zonal taxation officer Dinesh Kumar was accused of irregularities. The allegations have been thoroughly investigated by the Vigilance Wing and the report has been sent to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies for disciplinary action against the concerned officer.

"The involvement of other employees in the allegations under this scheme is also being thoroughly investigated by the Vigilance Wing. Action will be taken as per the rules against the employees found guilty following investigation," Bangar said.

--IANS

str/arm