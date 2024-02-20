J&K Achievers Interact With PM Modi Triggering Hope In Millions Of Indians

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) One of the most insightful interaction between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people from different parts of J&K took place on Tuesday at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

The first to interact with the PM Modi was Veenaji from Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

She started her interaction with PM Modi by greeting him for the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya.

She told Modi that before she got her cooking gas connection under the Ujjwala Yojana, she had to do all her cooking by getting firewood from the jungle.

The Prime Minister asked her as to how she uses the time saved by using the cooking gas, Veenaji said she utilises the time saved by doing other fruitful jobs those add to her family's income.

Kirti Sharma from Basohli area of Kathua district told PM Modi she took Rs one lakh loan from the bank under the PM's initiative and set up a dairy unit of 3 cows. She has now 10 cows. She has availed golden health card, Ujjwala Yojana.

The Prime Minister asked her how she could contribute to his National initiative of creating 3 crore Lakhpati Ladli Didis in the country.

A confidant Kirti Sharma replied that she is one among those 3 crore Lakhpati Ladli Didis who have realised the dream envisioned by the Prime Minister.

The third person with whom PM Modi interacted was Lal Mohd from Poonch district. He told PM Modi that he belongs to a nomadic Gujjar family of 6 members who had no home of their own.

It was after 2019 that he has built a home after getting land under the land for the landless scheme.

PM Modi asked him whether his children are now happy and whether his children receive friends now. Lal Mohd said that happens now and his children are happy to receive friends at their home.

Lal Mohd read a poem that said the Gujjars are proud Indians who hold their head high even during shelling and firing from the enemy country.

Next to interact with the Prime Minister was Shaheena Begum from Kashmir Valley's Bandipora district. Shaheena narrated her success story which the PM said would definitely act as a beacon of hope and confidence for other women in the country.

Shaheena told PM Modi that she is a post graduate who chose to set up her own enterprise and not look for a government job.

Initially she set up a honey farm and today she has a rice/flour mill and a large honey farm. She supports her family and provides livelihood to other members of her group.

The Prime Minister greeted her and said he salutes her parents who gave her education and confidence to build her own bright future. He greeted her for choosing to live in the village and not leaving for the city looking for livelihood.

In lighter vein the Prime Minister told Shaheena that she is a very good trader as she has today marketed her products throughout the country since the entire country is watching her live.

The 5th person to interact with Modi was Riyaz Ahmad Kohli from Pulwama district. He said he belongs to the Gujjar community and because of the PM's initiative his remote village has now safe drinking facility.

Riyaz said after 2019 National Forest Act was implemented in J&K and because of that he has got ownership right on the land he lives on. He said the Gujjar community would always remain indebted to PM Modi and remain on prayer for him.

PM Modi told Riyaz that for 40 to 50 years when he worked at the ground level worker in J&K, it was the Gujjar community that hosted him.

