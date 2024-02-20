(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Defense Military Helicopter Growth Opportunities" report has been added to
This research provides an overview of the US military helicopter market, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study also outlines the Department of Defense's (DoD) Fiscal 2024 budget request for rotary wing aircraft programs and some representative contracts. Furthermore, the study includes a forecast and an analysis of future spending trends.
The market is at a maturity stage, as maintenance and upgrade programs will ensure long-term contract stability and the development of new platforms will bring about procurement opportunities to companies from the DoD and foreign countries.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) capabilities will become key market segments during the study period. Established players might adapt to the demand and provide these technologies, or small businesses will take over the supply.
However, it is worth noting that the complexity of new platforms will result in longer certification approval periods, and the DoD will incur high training costs for pilots to adapt to new platforms.
Key Opportunities in Emerging Technologies
Delineates the ascent of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Man-Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) as integral components of future military operations. Points to the potential for both industry behemoths and small enterprises to spearhead technology provision in these domains.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Research Scope and Overview Growth Trends Growth Challenges Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Helicopter Platforms by Type Helicopter Platforms by Lift Helicopter Platforms by Service Global Conflict Scenarios FY2024 Budget Request US DoD Helicopter Programs Spending Forecast Forecast Analysis US DoD Representative Contracts Competitive Share Analysis FMS
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Flight Training and Simulation Growth Opportunity 2: Predictive Maintenance Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Propulsion
