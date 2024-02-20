(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Steady Ascent of Sleep Gummy Demand to Soar at 4.3% CAGR, Transforming the United Kingdom's Dietary Supplement Market with a Blend of Local Expertise and Global Competition

The growing number of sleep disorders among consumers is driving the sleep gummy market's expansion. The need to treat illnesses that induce sleep deprivation, such as mental disorders, physical ailments & disturbances, and environmental factors, is further propelling the sleep gummy market.

The demand for sleep gummies is expected to rise as more people have insomnia due to high levels of stress. The growing inclination toward natural health goods and the rising popularity of functional food items like gummies all contribute to the market expansion.

The sleep gummy market is further expanding due to the increasing popularity of gummies among consumers due to their taste and health advantages. The introduction of sleep gummies as an extra snack and aid in sustaining good sleep without a prescription fuels the industry's growth.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 908.2 million by 2034.

Global demand for sleep gummies is set to surge at 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

Europe is projected to hold a value share of 23.9% in the global market by 2034.

The United States sleep gummy market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 163.5 million by 2034. India is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 6.1% during the projection period.



"Introducing flavors and textures for limited-edition and seasonal gummies is expected to generate buzz and boost sales at particular periods of the year or for special events. When consumers buy sleep gummies, brands are set to provide personalized choices that let them select the tastes and textures they want. This results in a distinctive and customized experience." - Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the market are Olly Sleep, Nature Made Sleep, Vitafusion SleepWell, Zarbee's Naturals Sleep, and Natrol Melatonin. Key players are developing new sleep gummy formulations by researching and incorporating effective sleep-enhancing ingredients. Innovations often include creating tailored products for specific sleep concerns or demographics.

Effective marketing campaigns, educational content, and expert or influencer endorsements help companies build strong brand identities and trust among consumers. Players also adhere to strict quality control measures, ensuring their sleep gummies meet regulatory standards and consistently deliver high quality and safety.

For instance,



In January 2023, Vicks launched 'ZzzQuil Natura gummies,' which is a sleep supplement. In November 2022, Natrol introduced MelatoninMax, a sleep supplement product offering 10 milligrams of melatonin in a single gummy.

Sleep Gummy Market Segmentation by Category

By Primary Ingredient:



Melatonin

Herbal Extracts

Magnesium

L-theanine

Vitamin and Minerals

Dietary Fiber

Prebiotics and Probiotics

Polyunsaturated and Fatty Acids Antioxidants



By Customer Orientation:



Men



Sleep Support



Relaxation

Sleep Cycle Regulation

Women



Sleep Support



Relaxation



Sleep Cycle Regulation

Skin Repair

Geriatric



Sleep Support



Relaxation Sleep Cycle Regulation



By Pack Size:



30-Count

60-Count

90-Count 120-Count or Higher

By Sales Channel:



Prescription-based

Over the Counter



Modern Trade



Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Drug Store Online Pharmacies



By Product Claim:



Organic

Vegan

All Natural Regular

By Region:



Latin America

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



