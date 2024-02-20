Mono Mars Revolutionizes Viewer-Creator Integration For Comic Animations Through Launch On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONO MARS Seeing Earth From the Red PLan

MONO MARS Training Profile Photo

MONO MARS In Action!

Creators, CGTale, are now live on Kickstarter, raising funds to further develop MONO MARS as long-format animation content

- Moowon Kim, CEOSEOUL, KOREA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MONO MARS, the virtual robot known for captivating audiences with a humorous blend of charisma and digital artistry as an astronaut, is now raising funds aimed to further its digital footprint and expand the opportunities to create high quality long-format animations, engaging fans worldwide.1. With an impressive following across various social media platforms, MONO MARS has redefined the concept of influencer marketing, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with compelling storytelling to create a digital persona that resonates with audiences of all ages.The Kickstarter campaign, live with under 30 days to go, seeks to raise funds to support the development of innovative content and experiences, including:2. Enhanced Digital Interactivity: MONO MARS aims to leverage advanced technology to create interactive experiences that allow fans to immerse themselves in its digital universe like never before. From virtual meet-and-greets to immersive ideation pitches, the campaign aims to push the boundaries of virtual influencer engagement.3. Expansion of Creative Team: By raising funds through Kickstarter, MONO MARS plans to expand its creative team, bringing together top talent in digital artistry, animation, and storytelling to create compelling content that resonates with its global audience.Community Building Initiatives: MONO MARS is committed to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community of MONO supporters. The Kickstarter campaign will enable the virtual influencer to launch community-building initiatives, including exclusive merchandise, and behind-the-scenes access for backers.MONO MARS has gained widespread acclaim for its ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level. With the support of backers on Kickstarter, the virtual robot aims to continue pushing the possibilities of space education and make virtual experiences as engaging as possible.Commenting on the launch of the Kickstarter campaign, Moowon Kim expressed excitement about the opportunity to further expand MONO MARS' in order to connect with fans in new and innovative ways."We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in MONO MARS' journey and grateful for the support received. With the funds raised through Kickstarter, we aim to take our digital presence to new heights, offering our audience unparalleled experiences and fostering a sense of community unlike any other."The Kickstarter campaign currently offers backers a range of exciting rewards starting at $10, and exclusive perks. For more information and to support the campaign, visit their Kickstarter page here .[About MONO MARS]MONO MARS is a virtual influencer known for its captivating digital persona and innovative approach to content creation. With a global following and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital entertainment, the team at CGTale continues to set precedence in the influencer landscape. Follow MONO MARS on social media for the latest updates and exclusive content.Instagram: @monomarsTwitter: @monomarsFacebook: /monomars

