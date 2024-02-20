German industry proceeds outwards

(MENAFN) In a startling development, a recent report from Bild news outlet reveals that one in three German manufacturers is contemplating moving their production operations abroad, signaling a significant shift from the economic landscape recorded in 2022. Siegfried Russwurm, the head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), highlighted the growing trend, citing a doubling in the number of companies considering relocation amid the country's ongoing economic challenges.



Among the notable firms contemplating a move is Miele, a household appliance manufacturer, which reportedly plans to cut 2,000 jobs in Germany and relocate 700 positions to its facility in Poland. This move comes in the wake of heating manufacturer Viessmann's decision to shift 3,000 jobs to Poland, illustrating a broader pattern of German companies seeking alternative locations for their operations.



The automotive industry, a cornerstone of Germany's economy, is also experiencing significant shifts. Volkswagen announced its intention to build a new battery factory in the United States, while BASF revealed plans to invest EUR10 billion in a petrochemicals plant in China, concurrently implementing job cuts at its German headquarters. Moreover, French steel pipe manufacturer Vallourec shuttered its production in Germany in September of the previous year, and tire manufacturers Michelin and Goodyear disclosed plans to close their German plants by the end of 2025.



Siegfried Russwurm, expressing the sentiment of German industries, stated that an increasing number of companies have conveyed their frustration, asserting that their "patience with Germany is at an end." Russwurm attributes this trend to a combination of economic factors, including a slowdown in economic growth and soaring rates of inflation, particularly in the energy sector. He points out that the lack of a comprehensive strategy from Berlin to address these challenges is exacerbating the situation, resulting in a gradual decline in manufacturing activities. Notably, he observes that while existing production lines may persist for a while, the absence of new investments and ventures in Germany raises concerns about the country's future as a manufacturing hub. As German companies weigh their options in the face of these economic headwinds, the ramifications of this potential exodus on the nation's industrial landscape are increasingly palpable.



