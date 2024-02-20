World Network Tokenisation Market Report 2023-2028 With Competitive Benchmarking Of The Top 15 Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Tokenisation Market: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Network-tokenised transactions are anticipated to experience substantial growth of 190%, reaching 400 billion globally in 2028, up from 140.3 billion in 2023. These transactions include online and desktop eCommerce transactions, mobile payments and IoT transactions.
The Network Tokenisation research report provides a detailed evaluation of the market, including different payment types that utilise network tokenisation, including eCommerce, mobile payments and IoT transactions.
Findings show that network tokenisation, the process of replacing card payment data with unique network-issued tokens, is able to balance security and friction more effectively than other solutions - a key concern within the eCommerce market. The repeated usability of network tokens reduces the instances a consumer is required to provide payment details; promoting limited friction.
A surge is anticipated in network tokenisation mandates, following successful market implementations. A great example of this is the Reserve Bank of India, which requires tokenisation for all credit and debit cards used for online transactions from October 2022. As the number of transactions and payment methods within eCommerce continue to increase, it is important for governing bodies to take action through implementing regulations and mandates. These new mandates will represent an important opportunity for network tokenisation vendors to grow their revenue.
Surging eCommerce transaction volumes are placing great strain on payment providers to handle the growing workload, without compromising user experience or security. It is important for network tokenisation vendors to deliver scalable solutions which provide longevity, such as Click to Pay, a highly frictionless form of payment that eliminates the need for manually entering payment data whilst securing the checkout process.
The research also considers the future challenges of network tokenisation in the payments ecosystem, and emerging trends within the space. In addition, this report covers market opportunities; providing strategic insights into the development of network tokenisation in line with new technologies, such as AI and machine learning. It highlights key steps that are important for both vendors and merchants to take on implementing network tokenisation in order to improve security and approval rates within payments.
The report also positions 15 network tokenisation vendors in the Competitor Leaderboard; providing an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
Key Questions Answered
What are the current trends in the network tokenisation market? What are the future prospects for the network tokenisation market? What are the technology trends and regulatory framework in the tokenisation market? Who are the most successful players in the network tokenisation market? Which markets will see the strongest network tokenisation growth?
Key Market Statistics
Market Size in 2023
Market Size in 2028
2022 to 2028 Market Growth
The Competitor Leaderboard
Adyen American Express Braintree Carta Worldwide Discover FIS Fiserv G+D IDEMIA Mastercard Pagos Spreedly Thales TokenEx Visa
Companies Mentioned
Discover G+D IDEMIA Pagos Worldpay from FIS Adyen American Express Braintree Carta Worldwide Discover Fiserv G+D IDEMIA Mastercard Pagos Spreedly Thales TokenEx Visa Worldpay from FIS 3dcart Acquired Adobe Airbnb Allegacy Federal Credit Union Amazon Apple Arbor Ventures Arc'tery Bank Liberty BigCommerce Booking British Airways CBE (Central Bank of Egypt) Central Bank CheckFree Corporation Checkout Chewy Citi Cognizant Credorax Currencycloud Cybersource Delta Airlines dLocal DocuSign Dropbox EasyJet Ebank eBay EBC (Egyptian Banks Company) E-Merge Equifax Eventbrite Fitbit FitPay Fortress Identity Garmin ghd GitHub GoFundMe Google Gr4vy Groupon Harold Mechelynck HealthCare First Credit Union Hilton Worldwide Horizon Investments Infinity Ventures Infosys Ingenico Inside Secure JustPark Konsentus Kount Levi's Lianlian DigiTech Co Magento McDonalds Microsoft MODO Mogo NBT Bank Netcetera Nets New York Community Bank Nuvei OpenCart OptBlue Partners Oracle Orbital PayCentral PayPal PayShield Pizza Express Point72 Ventures Portland Local 8 Federal Credit Union PushPay Rambus Rappi RBI (Reserve Bank of India) Samsung Santander SeatGeek Secureframe Shopify ShopWare ShopWired Skyscanner Smartlink Sodexo Spectrum Equity Spotify Staley Credit Union Strawhecker Group Stripe Uber Underscore VC UnionPay Unitey Digital Holding Utilita Venmo Warner Bros. Discovery White Castle WooCommerce Worldline Yodel Zeta
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20022024004107003653ID1107873977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.