(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merging Skies: Integrating UCaaS and CCaaS" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In the ever-evolving business landscape, staying ahead of the curve is essential. The world of enterprise communications transformed over the last decade as businesses grappled with the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. Communication tools and strategies have evolved to meet the modern needs of workers.

An integrated approach for customer-facing and internal communication offers a promising pathway to enhanced collaboration, improved customer experiences, and operational excellence. Integrated platforms delivering UCaaS, CCaaS, and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) are the foundation of next-generation business communications solutions. With careful planning and a strategic mindset, businesses can harness the full potential of such integration, paving the way for a brighter, more connected future.

Over 95% of businesses globally recognize that tightly integrating UCaaS and CCaaS applications is important for their organization. The use of AI technologies will likely enhance these services dramatically, driving efficiency, improving customer experiences, and enabling better decision-making.

While platforms are becoming more becoming much more integrated, many solutions remain silos with limited data and feature sharing between UC and CX tools. Leading vendors have made progress in integrating features like presence, directory access, and click-to-call between apps. However, full data/workflow sharing remains limited due to legacy codebases originally designed as standalone products.

In an age of ubiquitous communication, enterprises are urged to integrate their UCaaS and CCaaS solutions wisely. Organizations need to understand that the path to a robust integration strategy is multi-faceted. It involves aligning with business objectives, partnering with expert providers, and focusing on real-world business issues to enhance both customer and employee experiences.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced Integration in the Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 2: AI Integration Growth Opportunity 3: Verticalization

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Integrated UCaaS & CCaaS Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Introduction: Understanding UCaaS & CCaaS



The Evolving Landscape of Enterprise Communication

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS)

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Ucaas and CCaaS Differences

Key Elements of Convergence of UCaaS and CCaaS Key Factors Driving Changes in the UC & CC Solutions

3 The Case for Integration



The Case for Integration: Front-office & Back-office The Case for Integration: Operations/Cost Management

4 Recognizing the Value Proposition of Integrated UCaaS and CCaaS



Business Goals Human-Centric Focus

Recognizing the Need for Integrated UCaaS and CCaaS

The Value Proposition of Integrated UCaaS and CCaaS

Current State of Integration

Importance of Cloud Adoption to Achieve Integrated UC & CC

Importance of CPaaS for Integrated UC & CC Flexible APIs, CPaaS, and Programmability Enables Contact Centers to add New Capabilities Quickly and Easily

5 Challenges and Considerations

Challenges Faced while Integrating UCaaS and CCaaS

6 The Vendor Perspective



8x8

Cisco

RingCentral Vonage

7 Future Trends



Future of Integrated UC & CC AI Implications on Integrated UC & CC

8 Recommendations for Enterprises



Enterprise Approach for Integration

Potential Drawbacks of Single Platform Approach

Key Considerations for Vendor Partnerships Recommendations for Enterprise

9 Recommendations for Vendors

Persuade Customers Through ROI Boost

10 Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900