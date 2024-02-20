YSRCP MLA Returns To Party Two Months After Resignation

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 20 (IANS) Two months after resigning from ruling YSR Congress Party, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy returned to the party fold on Tuesday.

The MLA from Mangalagiri constituency met Chief Minister and YSRCP President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who welcomed him back into the party.

Accompanied by YSRCP MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy met the Chief Minister at his camp office.

After announcing his resignation from YSRCP and also as MLA, Ramakrishna Reddy had decided to work with Jagan's sister YS Sharmila after the latter joined the Congress party.

After Sharmila was appointed state Congress chief, Ramakrishna Reddy was seen with her on a few occasions. The MLA had also accompanied Sharmila to Jagan's residence when she went there to hand over an invitation card for her son's marriage.

Ramakrishna Reddy has apparently returned to YSRCP after the party promised to give him key responsibilities in the constituency for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

On December 11, Ramakrishna Reddy had announced his resignation from YSRCP and also the Assembly due to personal reasons. He had submitted his resignation to the Speaker's office but the same was not accepted by the Speaker.

He was unhappy over the appointment of Ganji Chiranjeevi as constituency incharge for Mangalagiri by the YSRCP leadership. He was also hurt over the demands from a group within the party not to give him a ticket for the forthcoming elections.

He had defeated Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh in the 2019 elections from Managalgiri, which covers Amaravati capital region.

He had also filed innumerable cases against the then TDP Government with regard to the Amaravati land issue.

