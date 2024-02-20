Increasing debt forces rich countries to fiscal death

(MENAFN) Arthur Laffer, the head of investment and wealth advisory firm Laffer Tengler Investments, has issued a stark warning that major economies failing to address their escalating debt concerns are headed towards a "fiscal death." In an interview with CNBC, Laffer outlined his prediction of a "decade of debt," highlighting the widespread borrowing crisis affecting both developed and emerging nations, asserting that the situation is unlikely to conclude favorably.



Global debt has witnessed a staggering increase of USD100 trillion over the past decade, reaching a record USD307.4 trillion in September 2023, amid the most significant surge in global interest rates in four decades. Laffer emphasized that affluent nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan, contribute to over 80 percent of this surge, primarily due to uncontrolled debt accumulation. Notably, emerging markets like China, India, and Brazil have also experienced substantial growth in borrowings.



Expressing concern about the potential consequences, Laffer stated, "I would expect that some of the bigger countries that don't address their debt issues will die a slow fiscal death," indicating that certain emerging economies could face the risk of bankruptcy. While low-income countries are particularly vulnerable to debt distress, high-income nations are confronted with challenges in debt repayment, exacerbated by aging populations and a shrinking workforce, as highlighted by the economist.



The Institute of International Finance's recent report underscores the severity of the situation, revealing that global debt has reached an unprecedented 336 percent of global GDP. This marks a significant increase from the average debt-to-GDP ratio of 110 percent in 2012 for advanced economies and 35 percent for emerging markets. The mounting debt crisis, as flagged by Laffer, underscores the urgent need for nations to address and rectify their fiscal challenges to avert potentially severe economic consequences.



