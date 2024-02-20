Al-Qastal: A Testament To Islamic Civilization's Grandeur

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) -- Nestled in the heart of Central Badia, the archaeological site of Al-Qastal stands as a majestic testament to the grandeur of Islamic civilization. This site, located approximately 35 kilometers south of Amman in the Al-Qastal area of the Al-Jiza district, offers a captivating glimpse into the rich history of the Kingdom and the broader region.The Al-Qastal archaeological palace, situated amidst the serene landscapes, is a remarkable showcase of Umayyad Islamic architecture. Its awe-inspiring dimensions, intricate mosaic floors, and impeccable engineering reflect the sophistication and artistic mastery of its builders.Fadi Balaawi, Director General of the Department of Antiquities, emphasized the significance of Al-Qastal as a historical and cultural treasure trove. He highlighted key archaeological features such as the Al-Qastal Palace, the Al-Qastal Mosque, and the water facilities, each contributing to the site's rich narrative.Of particular note is the Al-Qastal Mosque, distinguished by its ancient minaret, which stands as the oldest surviving minaret in the Islamic world. Built with massive limestone blocks, this architectural marvel is a testament to the ingenuity of its creators.Balaawi elaborated on the meticulous restoration and preservation efforts undertaken at Al-Qastal, including the rehabilitation of the mosque and palace. These initiatives, carried out by the Department of Antiquities, aim to safeguard the site's historical significance and enhance its accessibility to visitors.Moreover, plans are underway to integrate Al-Qastal into broader tourism initiatives, such as the development of the Sham Hajj Route. This strategic endeavor seeks to leverage Al-Qastal's cultural heritage to enrich the travel experience for millions of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and tourists.As restoration work continues and development projects take shape, Al-Qastal emerges not only as a symbol of Islamic civilization's enduring legacy but also as a beacon of cultural enrichment and historical preservation.