Jordan's Foreign Trade Flourishes Under King's Reign

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- Since assuming constitutional powers, His Majesty King Abdullah II has propelled Jordan's foreign trade on a trajectory of growth, fostering significant trade activity with various global trading partners and economic blocs.This expansion has opened new horizons for national exports, allowing them to traverse the globe.Over the course of a quarter-century, Jordan's national economy faced challenges stemming from global economic turmoil and upheavals. However, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the King, Jordan demonstrated resilience and overcame these difficulties, showcasing the strength and capability of its economy.Official statistical figures, diligently monitored by (Petra), illustrate the development of Jordanian foreign trade since His Majesty assumed his constitutional powers. This review encompasses national exports, imports, re-exports, and the Kingdom's trade balance over a quarter-century period.In 2000, the volume of national exports stood at approximately JD1.080 billion, while imports amounted to JD3.259 billion, resulting in a trade balance deficit of approximately JD1.912 billion.In 2001, Jordanian exports reached about JD1.352 billion, while imports amounted to around JD3.453 billion, leading to a trade balance deficit of around JD1.827 billion.The year 2002 witnessed growth in national exports, reaching a value of approximately JD1.556 billion, with imports amounting to approximately JD3.599 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of around JD1.635 billion.In 2003, the volume of Jordanian exports amounted to approximately JD1.647 billion, while imports reached about JD4.072 billion, leading to a trade deficit of about JD1.935 billion.Jordan's exports experienced significant growth in 2004, reaching JD2.306 billion, while imports amounted to about JD5.799 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of approximately JD3.046 billion.In 2005, national exports amounted to about JD2.570 billion, while imports reached JD7.442 billion, leading to a trade deficit of JD4.393 billion.During 2006, Jordanian exports reached 2.929 billion dinars, while imports amounted to approximately JD8.187 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD4.497 billion.In 2007, national exports recorded an increase to JD3.183 billion, while imports amounted to approximately JD 9.722 billion, leading to a trade deficit of about JD5.658 billion.The year 2008 witnessed further growth in national exports, reaching about JD4.431 billion, while imports amounted to JD12.060 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of about JD6.427 billion.In 2009, national exports declined to JD 3.579 billion, while imports recorded JD10.107 billion, leading to a decline in the trade deficit to JD5.581 billion.In 2010, the value of Jordanian exports amounted to approximately JD4.216 billion, and imports reached about JD11.050 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of approximately JD 6.060 billion.The second decade of His Majesty's reign (2011-2020) witnessed significant developments that directly impacted the growth of Jordanian foreign trade compared to the preceding decade. This growth was primarily attributed to the implementation of agreements that expanded export opportunities and widened the scope of national exports.In 2011, Jordanian exports increased to JD 4.805 billion, while imports amounted to approximately JD13.440 billion, resulting in a trade balance deficit of JD7.755 billion.In 2012, exports amounted to approximately JD4.749 billion, with imports reaching JD14.733 billion, leading to a trade deficit of approximately JD9.134 billion.The value of Jordanian exports in 2013 reached about JD 4.805 billion, while imports amounted to JD15.667 billion, resulting in a trade balance deficit of about JD10.049 billion.In 2014, national exports surged to JD5.163 billion, while imports amounted to approximately JD16.280 billion, leading to a trade deficit of about JD10.327 billion.National exports experienced a decline in 2015, reaching JD4.797 billion, while imports amounted to about JD14.537 billion, resulting in a reduced trade deficit of JD8.975 billion.In 2016, Jordanian exports amounted to approximately JD 4.396 billion, while the value of imports amounted to approximately JD13.720 billion, as the Kingdom's trade deficit decreased to JD8.360 billion.In the year 2017, Jordanian exports experienced growth, reaching a volume of JD4.504 billion, while imports amounted to JD14.553 billion, leading to a trade deficit of JD9.220 billion.The following year, in 2018, the Kingdom's exports amounted to approximately JD4.674 billion, while imports reached around JD14.420 billion. Consequently, the trade deficit narrowed to JD8.917 billion.In 2019, Jordanian exports further increased to a value of JD4.995 billion, while imports amounted to JD13.611 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD7.705 billion.Amidst the global health crisis in 2020, the volume of national exports remained resilient, reaching approximately JD5.044 billion. Simultaneously, imports amounted to approximately JD12.235 billion. This contributed to a decline in Jordan's trade deficit, which stood at JD6.595 billion.The third decade of His Majesty King Abdullah II's reign, beginning in 2021, witnessed robust growth in Jordan's national exports. Official data reveals that exports reached a substantial value of JD6.038 billion, while imports amounted to approximately JD15.295 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD8.651 billion.In 2022, Jordan experienced a significant increase in national exports, reaching JD8.365 billion, while imports amounted to around JD19.428 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of about JD10.354 billion.Regarding the previous year, by the end of November 2023, Jordanian exports totaled around JD7.606 billion, while imports amounted to approximately JD16.952 billion. Consequently, the trade deficit for the Kingdom during that period was approximately JD8.731 billion.