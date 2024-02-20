Kuwait Foreign Ministry Hosts Session Countering Human Trafficking, Migrants Smuggling.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ali Al-Rashidi

KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Human Rights Department have scheduled a training session for members of the Permanent National Committee on the Implementation of the National Strategy to prevent human trafficking and migrants smuggling on February 20 and 21.

On the sideline of the session, Kuwait's Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Plenipotentiary Minister Saad Al-Muhaini told KUNA that the organization of a crucial training session was a response to the country's need to collaborate with international organizations to battle human trafficking and migrants smuggling.

He added that the training session aimed to enhance the Permanent National Committee's work mechanisms by fostering the exchange of experiences and gaining access to the experiences of other countries in our regional environment.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice for Legal Affairs and member of the Permanent National Committee on the Implementation of the National Strategy to Prevent Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants, Raya Al-Rashidi confirmed that the training session was part of the Committee's extensive efforts over the past few years.

The training session, according to Al-Rashidi, aimed to improve the skills of national cadres and Permanent National Committee members and to identify the international framework for implementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

The training session is the second that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hosted this year in collaboration and coordination with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. (end)

