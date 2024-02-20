Andreas Brehme, Germany's 1990 World Cup Winner, Dies At 63

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- German Club, FC Kaiserslautern, announced on Tuesday the death its player Andreas Brehme, who scored Germany's winning goal in the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina in Italy.

The club said in a statement on its website that the left-back who won Germany the 1990 World Cup had dies at the age of 63.

FC Kaiserslautern, which is one of the oldest German teams mourned their previous player who wore the FC Kaiserslautern's shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion.

Brehme played for FC Bayern Munich and FC Inter Milan before retiring in 1998. (end)

