Red Sea predicament isn`t effecting international economy yet

(MENAFN) In an interview with the Washington Post, Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), acknowledged that Houthi rebel attacks on vessels in the Red Sea have created notable impacts on insurance and shipping rates. However, she emphasized that, as of now, these developments have not significantly affected global economic growth prospects.



Georgieva highlighted that while the attacks have added pressure on prices, they haven't reached a level where the IMF needs to revise its global inflation projections upward. Despite the disruptions in the Red Sea, the IMF's growth projections for the world economy remain intact. The managing director noted that the decrease in traffic through the Suez Canal in January 2024, down nearly half compared to the previous January, has localized implications, with Egypt being the most severely affected due to the loss of approximately $100 million a month in canal-related revenues.



While the Red Sea shipping crisis has impacted specific regions and industries, Georgieva cautioned that unexpected events, such as the disruptions in the Red Sea, contribute to a more uncertain and challenging economic landscape. She expressed concern that these "surprises" are making long-term growth prospects for the world economy appear "bleak."



The IMF recently made a slight adjustment to its economic projections, forecasting global economic growth of 3.1 percent for the current year. However, Georgieva emphasized that this figure is "weak by historical standards," especially when compared to the average growth of 3.8 percent in the decade preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.



As the Red Sea crisis unfolds, global economic stakeholders are closely monitoring its ramifications, with particular attention to potential shifts in trade routes, insurance markets, and the broader implications for regional and global economic stability. The IMF's assessment provides insights into the current state of affairs, highlighting the need for vigilance in navigating the complexities introduced by unexpected geopolitical events.



MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873929