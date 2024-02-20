Germany pays billions to alter nuclear force

(MENAFN) In a significant move toward energy transition, Germany has announced a EUR16 billion investment to construct four gas-fired power plants, aiming to address the challenges posed by the country's decision to phase out nuclear reactors. The announcement, made by the Economy Ministry, is part of a comprehensive overhaul of Germany's energy grid, signaling a shift toward a more sustainable and reliable power supply.



As part of this initiative, the new gas-fired power plants are slated for conversion to hydrogen-based operations between 2035 and 2040. The German officials emphasize the strategic importance of these plants, with a total capacity of up to 10 gigawatts (GW), to complement the ongoing expansion of renewable energies. This investment is crucial for ensuring consistent electricity supplies, particularly during periods with limited sun and wind energy.



The decision to construct these gas-fired power plants reflects Germany's commitment to a market-based capacity-boosting mechanism, enabling the expansion of power generation by 2028. The move aligns with the country's broader goals of transitioning to renewable energy sources and reducing dependence on nuclear power.



Energy utility Uniper, reportedly involved in the construction, expressed relief at the decision and highlighted the urgency of swift action. The approval process and construction of these power plants and storage facilities are anticipated to span several years, underlining the need for immediate action to address energy demands.



Germany's shift away from nuclear power, accelerated by the government's decision to shut down its last three nuclear reactors in April of the previous year, has prompted increased reliance on electricity imports. The €16 billion investment signals a proactive approach to meet the challenges posed by the nuclear phase-out, emphasizing the importance of a diversified energy portfolio for a sustainable and resilient power supply.



As Germany navigates this transition, the investment in gas-fired power plants underscores the complexities involved in balancing the need for reliable energy sources while adhering to environmental and sustainability goals. This strategic move also reflects the broader global trend toward embracing cleaner energy alternatives and reducing dependence on conventional power sources.



