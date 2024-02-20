Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets With The Leadership Of 55Th Legislature Of Liberia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 13, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia met with Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Liberia, and Hon. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, President Pro-Tempore of the Senate of Liberia respectively at their Capitol Hill offices.

Ambassador Yin congratulated Speaker Koffa and President Pro-Tempore Lawrence on taking office, appreciated the contribution of the Liberian legislature to China-Liberia relations, and expressed his willingness to join hands with the Liberian side to promote the stability and progress of bilateral relations with the positive momentum gaining.

Speaker Koffa and President Pro-Tempore Lawrence stated that the Liberian legislature adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to promote exchanges and cooperation between the legislatures of China and Liberia and continue to play a positive role in deepening the relations between the two countries.

