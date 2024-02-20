Epixel Elevates Its Dedication To Customer Centricity Through One-On-One Client Interactions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Epixel MLM software initiated a client one-on-one taking their customer-centric approach one step forward meeting Savvas Christofi, the CEO and founder of Wealthlooks, and his team in Dubai. Aimed at solidifying their relationship with Wealthlooks and collaborating on strategies for mutual success, the Epixel team visited their prestigious client for a brief period from 9th to 12th February.



CBO Noufal Bava, CTO Dhanesh Haridas, and Technical Project Head Aneesh P K represented Team Epixel to engage with the Wealthlooks team on an extensive range to explore ways by which the Epixel platform can be enhanced to accelerate the growth and success of its client. Also, the Epixel team critically analyzed how its products and services are impacting the growth and development of the business.



Yet another major agenda of the meeting was to incorporate a blockchain-enabled rewards program to enhance brand transparency, flexibility and security, thereby boosting engagement.



said Dhanesh Haridas CTO.



Reflecting on the significance of the meeting, Noufal Bava, CBO, stated,



Having been empowering businesses through technology and digital transformation for over a decade, Epixel is poised to revolutionize businesses through technological innovation and advanced methodologies.

