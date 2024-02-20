Advantage India Chemical Conclave 2024 To Be Organised On 23Rd February 2024 Mumbai, India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mazda Publications in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) is organising an International Conference on â€œAdvantage India Chemical Conclave 2024â€ which is being organised on 23rd February 2024, at Hotel Kohinoor Continental, Andheri, Mumbai, India. The conclave is supported by Ministry of Chemicals & fertilizers and is likely to be inaugurated by Dr Mansukh Mandavia, Honâ€TMble Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers.



The 'Advantage India Chemical Conclave' offers a specialized forum for dissecting and dialoguing on four pivotal themes that are shaping the future of India's chemical industry namely â€œRecent Trends In Chemical Industry: Understanding the latest technological breakthrough and market dynamicsâ€, â€œGreen & Technical Advancements In Chemistry: Understanding the latest technological breakthrough and market dynamicsâ€, â€œSustainability & Resilience: Investigating the role of sustainable practices in building a resilient industryâ€ and â€œUnleashing The Export Potential Of The Chemical Industry: Exploring the synergies between green chemistry and technological innovation.â€



Renowned experts from academia, industry, and policymaking bodies will share insights on the conference's key themes whileResearchers and scholars will present their latest findings on topics related to the conference themes. Also, leading chemical companies will showcase innovative products, technologies and practices driving sustainability and exports. The conclave offers a not to be missed networking opportunity between leading Industry professionals, academicians, etc. Delegates will have the chance to connect with peers, potential collaborators and industry leaders.



The high level conference will be followed by an awards function honoring the best of the industry for their valuable contributions to this vital sector. In view of the vital role to be played by this international conference it has been supported by leading industry associations such as Chemexcil, CPMA, AMAI, ISCMA, CAMA, ASMECHEM.



Mazda Publications is an independent publisher of Magazines, Directories and Special Supplements as well as organizer of world class pharma and chemical conferences that set the trend and determine the future path of the industry.

