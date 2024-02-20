Radisson Hotel Group Strengthens Footprint In Ayodhya With Signing Of 150-Room Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is excited to announce the signing of 150-room Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya. A greenfield project, the hotel is being developed by Jeewani Hospitality in partnership with EaseMyTrip and is expected to open in 2027. This is Radisson Hotel Group's second hotel in Ayodhya as it continues to invest in the potential of the city's immense historical and cultural significance. Previously, it announced the opening of Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya in January 2024.



The hotel is strategically located within two kilometers of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. It is at a convenient distance from the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Railway Station and further enjoys excellent road connectivity via National Highway-27. The hotel will boast excellent visibility while providing effortless connectivity to the region.



Guests can also explore revered religious sites within 2-5 kilometers, such as Hanuman Ghari, Kanak Bhawan, Nageshwarnath Temple, and Treta Ke Thakur. This strategic location enables the hotel to capture significant demand from devotees, pilgrims, and tourists visiting Ayodhya.



"The signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy for India and the country's high-potential tier 2/3 markets. Our decision to open another hotel in Ayodhya is greatly influenced by the robust guest demand and positive feedback that underscores the attractiveness of this holy city. Ayodhya stands strong as a promising market for Radisson Hotel Group, occupying a significant position in our expansion plans in 2024 and beyond." said K.B. Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya, is set to redefine the hospitality landscape of the city, with its grand opening scheduled in two phases. With a total inventory of 150 rooms, the hotel will provide a seamless blend of opulence and comfort for the guests. From culinary venues to recreational facilities like a swimming pool, fitness center, spa, and expansive banquet halls, the hotel also makes an ideal choice for corporate events and social gatherings.



Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip and an investor in Jeewani Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to open Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing hospitality offerings in the city and providing exceptional experiences to travelers. By joining forces, we aim to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry and create a landmark destination in Ayodhya."



"We are delighted to collaborate with Radisson Hotel Group for the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a world-class hospitality experience for guests visiting Ayodhya with a blend of our expertise in the region. As we join forces with a renowned global leader in the industry, we are confident that this property will become an iconic landmark in the city" said Dhruv Jeewani, Director, Jeewani Hospitality.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefited by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

