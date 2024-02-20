Commonwealth Music Academy Hosts 75Th Commonwealth Anniversary Event With Commonwealth Chamber Of Commerce Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Continuity and Regeneration Event to Mark 75th Anniversary of The Commonwealth with Support of Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of historical significance, "Continuity and Regeneration" will mark the 75th Anniversary of The Commonwealth, taking place at the illustrious Spencer House in St James's Place, London, SW1A 1NR, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will grace the occasion, and the event is set to be a symbol of continuity, regeneration, and the enduring legacy of The Commonwealth.Hosted by the Commonwealth Music Academy , in collaboration with the Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce , this exclusive Presentation and Reception will pay homage to the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who served as the Head of The Commonwealth for an extraordinary 70 years (1952 – 2022). The evening will also focus on envisioning the future of The 21st Century Commonwealth.Event Details:Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024Time: 5:30 pm – 8:00 pmVenue: Spencer House, St James's Place, London, SW1A 1NRAgenda:5:30 pm: Guests Arrival6:00 pm: Presentation6:45 pm: Reception8:00 pm: CarriagesDress Code: Business attireThe Commonwealth Chamber of Commerce (the CCC) is a membership organisation connecting businesses and individuals with Commonwealth interests. The CCC is committed to building, strengthening, and sustaining networks by cultivating meaningful partnerships throughout Commonwealth business communities all over the world.The Commonwealth Youth Orchestra and Choir's (CYO) Commonwealth Music Academy, a registered charity in England and Wales, is the first, and remains the only, full-time music organisation in the world, which delivers music education programmes and opportunities across six continents and throughout all the 56 Nations of The Commonwealth.For media inquiries about the event, please contact Julia Charlton:Email: ...; ...; ...Don't miss the opportunity to be part of "Continuity and Regeneration," an evening that promises to be a highlight in The Commonwealth's 75-year journey.For more information, please visit:

email us here

