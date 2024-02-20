SGS Announces New Contract To Deliver Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing For Jaguar Land Rover

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SGS's EMC Automotive Testing Lab at Chakan, Pune

RYE, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) following recognition by the luxury car manufacturer of its new, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) automotive testing facility at Chakan in Pune.The state-of-the-art laboratory, which opened in November 2022, has become JLR's first third-party independent laboratory in India. It gives SGS the green light to perform testing in accordance with JLR-EMC-CS: EMC Specification which addresses compatibility requirements for a wide spectrum of electrical and electronic components and subsystems integral to the JLR experience.EMC is the ability of electrical equipment and systems to function correctly in their electromagnetic environment. It works by limiting the unintentional generation, propagation and reception of electromagnetic energy to reduce the risk of electromagnetic interference.Dipjyoti Banerjee – Executive Director, SGS India said:“SGS is extremely proud to have received this prestigious recognition from JLR. Our specialist testing teams at Pune were able to demonstrate 100% feasibility against JLR's stringent specifications. Our commitment is to consistently adhere to OEM criteria and offer top-tier testing support across JLR's regional and global supply chains.”Spanning more than 2.2 acres, SGS's state-of-the-art testing facility is strategically located in the heart of India's expanding automotive industry. It offers a complete range of EMI/EMC tests for automotive sub-assemblies under a single roof and is equipped with shielded rooms, anechoic chambers, strip line/TEM cells, pulse generators with highly digitized and automated device under test monitoring using various transceivers, cameras and software.SGS's specialist testing team at Pune was able to demonstrate 100% feasibility against JLR-EMC-CS EMC specification which includes:.Radiated RF Emissions: RE 310.Conducted RF Emissions: CE 420.Conducted Transient Emissions: CE 410.RF Immunity: RI 112.RF Immunity: RI 114.RF Immunity: RI 115.Magnetic Field Emissions: RE 320.Magnetic Field Immunity: RI 140.Coupled Immunity: RI 130.Coupled Immunity: RI 150.Immunity from Transient Disturbances: CI 220.Immunity from Power Cycling: CI 230.Immunity to Ground Voltage Offset: CI 250.Immunity to Ground Voltage Offset: CI 250.Immunity to Low Voltage Transients: CI 265.Immunity to Voltage Overstress: CI 270.Electrostatic Discharge: CI 280The wider scope of EMI/EMC tests undertaken at the Chakan, Pune test facility enables high-precision EMC measurements on traditional automotive electronics, high-voltage e-mobility/electric vehicle (EV) components/systems, two/three-wheeler vehicle testing and consumer electronics.Learn more about SGS's automotive testing services , and its Chakan, Pune test facility.About SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.​​​​​​​For further information, please contact:

Jackie Brown - PR Account Executive

Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd. (

+44 7792 970919

...