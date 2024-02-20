Gozone And Engenius Technologies Partner To Enhance Wi-Fi Connectivity And Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GoZone WiFi has revealed a collaboration with EnGenius Technologies, integrating its 'Smart Wi-Fi' suite with EnGenius Cloud-driven hardware.

- Todd Myers, CEO/Founder of GoZone ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GoZone WiFi announces it has integrated its 'Smart Wi-Fi' suite with EnGenius Technologies' hardware powered by the EnGenius Cloud. GoZone offers industry-leading solutions that enhance Wi-Fi networks to provide revenue opportunities through venue analytics, guest intelligence, marketing automation, and advertising. EnGenius is a pioneer in the connectivity space delivering secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class Total Cost of Ownership.“We are thrilled to be partnering with GoZone to offer customers innovative ways of generating revenue and gaining insights into their network environments. With our user-friendly hardware and robust cloud-based features, GoZone customers can effortlessly manage and expand their networks while leveraging all that GoZone has to offer." - Bryan Slayman – Product Manager, EnGenius TechnologiesEnGenius Cloud and GoZone's integration provides venues with a great combination of indoor and outdoor access point options that offer guests robust and reliable Wi-Fi connectivity everywhere and powerful monetization software that creates new revenue streams and helps reduce operational costs.The partnership is now live, and customers can start enjoying the value of integrating their EnGenius hardware with GoZone's solution. Please visit GoZone's EnGenius page to learn more.Improved Connectivity for Community Wi-FiIn support of this partnership, EnGenius Technologies graciously donated over a dozen EnGenius Cloud access points that were implemented to assist in GoZone's community Wi-Fi efforts for the EDGE Business District in Saint Petersburg, Florida.The EDGE Business District Association, recognized for its excellence in communal affairs, is a nonprofit entity dedicated to strategizing, fostering, and championing initiatives that nurture the lively and diverse business community within Saint Petersburg's EDGE District.“The Wi-Fi network offers business improvement districts a value tool to promote local businesses and gain insight into visitor traffic.” – Todd Myers, CEO/Founder of GoZoneBy utilizing GoZone's Wi-Fi marketing and analytical software, which runs on EnGenius's dependable hardware, the EDGE District has created a digital environment that promotes businesses within the EDGE.“We love supporting the community that we call home. We're excited to collaborate and offer such valuable analytics and monetization tools to help the district thrive.” – Roger B. Curlin, Executive Director of the EDGE Business District AssociationThe EDGE provides a free and dependable Wi-Fi network to the community, which benefits the visitors and helps the EDGE gain valuable traffic analytics. This Wi-Fi network allows the EDGE to gather visitor counts and other valuable metrics on foot traffic, which in turn helps optimize future district events.For reseller inquires, please visit the GoZone Reseller page.For additional information about the EDGE District, please visit HERE .About EnGenius Technologies:Simple, Seamless, Secure Connectivity - With over 25 years of industry innovation, EnGenius delivers secure and easily deployable products with the industry's best-in-class TCO, providing companies of all sizes with simple and powerful solutions.About GoZone:GoZone Wi-Fi is a SaaS company offering business analytics, venue intelligence and guest engagement solutions. GoZone uses Wi-Fi networks to deliver branded content, provide customer analytics, and display advertising creatives. GoZone's Smart Wi-Fi Suite of products enables Wi-Fi monetization through rich location data, marketing engagements, and third-party sponsorships. GoZone's venue intelligence empowers small-to-medium-size enterprise businesses to strategically refine operations, bridging the gap between marketing and IT. Learn more at GoZoneWiFi.

