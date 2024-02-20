Sharing The Journey : Anticipating The $205.8 Billion Ride Sharing Market By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ride sharing refers to the act of sharing a ride with another passenger, preferably the one going in the same direction.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ride sharing market was estimated at $59.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $205.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Rise in demand for carpool & bike pool services, growing inclination toward online booking channels, and surge in cost of vehicle ownership drive the growth of the ride sharing market. On the other hand, improvement of public transportation and resistance from the local transport services coupled with varying government regulations in different countries impede the growth to some extent. However, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global ride sharing market is analyzed across booking type , commute type, vehicle type, and region.

Based on booking type, the online booking segment accounted for 87% of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on commute type, the intracity segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The intercity segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. LAMEA, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global ride sharing market report include Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. (Didi Chuxing), BlaBlaCar, Cabify Espana S.L.U., Uber Technologies Inc., Careem, Gett, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd., Lyft, Inc., Yandex, and ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA). These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Following the directions of the WHO for minimizing the spread of the virus, governments of various countries have set up lockdown and trade restrictions. In most of the countries across the world, shops and businesses have shuttered and offices have emptied out, and this has resulted in decrease in demand for taxi or cab services, which in turns, for ride sharing services. Social distancing norms and regulations implemented by government and healthcare authorities encourage citizens to maintain a two-meter distance from other persons for safety. This has restricted the usage of ride sharing services for daily commute.

Users prefer to travel in their own vehicles due to health and safety concerns, hampering the market size in 2020 . However, major ride-sharing companies such as Ola, Uber, Grab, Didi, Lyft, and others are already feeling the pressure from the coronavirus pandemic as travel restrictions and lockdowns are increasing across the world. For instance, Lyft experienced a decrease in revenue by 36% year-on-year. In addition, according to the Canaccord Genuity pricing tracker, ride-share fares dropped by 6% month-over-month in 2020.

