Woman Wounded In Celebratory Firing In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A woman, who was standing in the balcony of her house, sustained injuries after being being hit by a bullet during a celebratory gunfire in the Khayala area of west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday.
"An FIR under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Arms Act have been registered and the accused identified as Rajiv a.k.a Raju was arrested the same day," the police said.
The police have also recovered the weapon. "Name of the injured is not being shared, considering the sensitive nature of the issue. However, she is said to be recovering well," said the police.
