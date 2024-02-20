Hungary rebukes American senators

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic standoff, Hungary has rebuffed a visit from a high-profile bipartisan delegation of four United States senators who arrived in Budapest on Sunday. The American lawmakers sought meetings with senior Hungarian officials, including representatives from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party, to press for the acceleration of Sweden's accession to NATO.



United States Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman confirmed that the Hungarian officials, including Prime Minister Orban, declined to meet the delegation, marking a notable diplomatic snub.



The visiting senators, deemed the "most senior United States bipartisan congressional delegation" in recent years, aimed to discuss the approval process for Sweden's NATO membership, urging Hungary to expedite the decision. The delegation plans to submit a joint resolution to the United States Congress condemning Hungary for alleged democratic backsliding, according to the Associated Press. Senator Thom Tillis, part of the delegation, emphasized the importance of Hungary supporting Sweden's accession as a significant contribution to the cause of freedom globally.



Expressing concern over the Hungarian officials' refusal to meet, Senator Chris Murphy labeled the situation "strange and concerning" and pointed to Prime Minister Orban as an obstacle to the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. Hungary currently stands as the only NATO member yet to approve Sweden's inclusion in the United States-led military alliance.



During a rally on Saturday, Prime Minister Orban addressed the issue of NATO expansion, suggesting that Budapest and Stockholm were working to "rebuild trust." He hinted at the possibility of a vote during the parliamentary spring session, indicating a potential shift in Hungary's stance on Sweden's NATO accession.



The diplomatic impasse raises questions about the complexities surrounding NATO expansion and the influence of individual member states in the decision-making process. As Hungary faces scrutiny for its handling of Sweden's bid to join the alliance, the incident underscores the delicate balance in international relations and the challenges associated with navigating divergent interests within the NATO framework.





