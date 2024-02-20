Rwanda doubts reliability of America as peace negotiator

(MENAFN) In a growing diplomatic spat, Rwanda has cast doubt on the credibility of the United States as a peace mediator after Washington criticized the East African nation for its alleged support of the M23 rebel group. The M23 has been implicated in longstanding hostilities in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), leading to renewed clashes with DR Congo state forces in various cities, including the volatile North Kivu Province capital, Goma.



The recent flare-up of violence has triggered protests in the region, with locals expressing their discontent by burning flags of the European Union, the United States, and Belgium.



Demonstrators in the DR Congo capital, Kinshasa, have accused Western diplomatic missions of failing to take decisive action against the armed insurgents, whose recent attacks have resulted in casualties and the displacement of thousands.



The tension escalated when the United States State Department issued a strong condemnation on Saturday, attributing the "worsening violence" to the "Rwanda-backed" M23 armed group. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called for an immediate ceasefire and demanded that Rwanda withdraw its defense forces and missile systems from the DR Congo, citing the potential risk to civilians and others in the conflict-ridden region.



Additionally, Washington urged the DR Congo authorities to cease cooperation with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), an armed group labeled a 'negative force' by regional bodies and the DRC government, exposing the civilian population to risk.



In response, the Rwandan government rebuked the United States statement on Sunday, particularly taking issue with the characterization of the FDLR as a "mere armed group." The FDLR's membership includes individuals alleged to be perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi ethnic minorities, underscoring the complexity of the situation and the historical context that further complicates the regional dynamics.



The dispute raises questions about the role of external actors in mediating conflicts in the African Great Lakes region and the challenges associated with navigating the complex web of political and historical grievances. As accusations and counter-accusations continue to fly, the credibility of the United States as a peace mediator is called into question, highlighting the delicate nature of international efforts to bring stability to a region plagued by longstanding tensions and competing interests.





