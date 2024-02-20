Israel announces Brazil`s leader character non grata

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic escalation, the Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, has declared Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, persona non grata in Israel. This announcement comes in response to Lula's recent comments regarding Israel's military actions in Gaza and his comparison of these actions to the genocide of Jews by the Nazis during World War II.



According to Reuters, Katz expressed strong disapproval of Lula's remarks, deeming them a "serious antisemitic attack." In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Katz revealed that he had summoned Brazil's ambassador to convey Israel's stance, stating, "We will not forget nor forgive. In my name and the name of the citizens of Israel – tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back."



Lula's comments over the weekend, where he characterized Israel's military operations against Hamas militants in Gaza as "genocide" and "slaughter," have sparked a diplomatic row. The Brazilian leader drew parallels between the current situation in Gaza and the atrocities committed by Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime against the Jews 80 years ago. Lula made these remarks when asked about the suspension of aid by some donors, including the United States, Germany, and the European Union, to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



In response to Israel's declaration, Lula's chief advisor, Celso Amorim, expressed his disapproval, calling the move "absurd." The incident adds strain to diplomatic relations between Israel and Brazil, raising questions about the broader implications for international discourse on sensitive geopolitical matters.



As the situation unfolds, the international community observes closely, with a focus on how such diplomatic rifts may impact regional alliances and cooperation. The clash underscores the delicate nature of discussions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the challenge of balancing freedom of expression with diplomatic sensitivity on matters of historical significance.



MENAFN20022024000045015687ID1107873868