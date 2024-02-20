Azerbaijan's Central Bank Reports Decreased Demand In Currency Auctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held another currency auction, Trend reports via CBA.
The CBA data shows that the demand at the auction amounted to
$102.6 million (a 1.25 percent or $1.3 million decrease over the
previous auction) and was fully met.
Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted
to $103.9 million.
The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction
amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Since the start of the year, $994.5 million has been purchased
through currency auctions. The highest currency demand was reported
at the auction on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January
2024, currency auctions yielded $417.1 million in purchases.
To note, $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in
2023.
In mid-January 2017, the CBA began holding currency auctions by
unilaterally selling foreign currency under competitive terms.
