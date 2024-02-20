Financing - Key Focus Of COP29, Azerbaijani Lead Negotiator Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. One of our key
themes for COP29 will be financing, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin
Rafiyev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the event themed "Beyond COP28: Time to
Unite, Act, and Deliver on the UAE Consensus" held in Paris
today.
"COP28 marked a significant milestone with the UAE consensus.
Azerbaijan is ideally positioned to facilitate all-inclusive
deliberations to make tangible progress on climate negotiations.
Only through an inclusive COP can we develop the right way forward.
One of our key themes for COP29 will be financing. Critical to our
efforts will be the mobilization of finance for mitigation,
adaptation, loss, and damage. This will require joint efforts by
countries, international organizations, and the private sector," he
said.
Rafiyev pointed out that, under the COP29 presidency, Azerbaijan
is looking forward to work with the International Energy Agency
(IEA).
"To achieve our goals, only inclusivity can help us develop the
right way. Our main guiding principles, as part of our
collaboration, involve working hand-in-hand with Brazil as
President of the next COP, to deliver a future that is
climate-focused, equitable, and sustainable. Under our COP29
presidency, we are looking forward to working closely with the IEA.
At COP29, the IEA will continue to play a vital role in the
process, keeping track of our commitments and supporting the
parties with vital research and policy," he added.
