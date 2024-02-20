Revolutionary Transformations Underway In Azerbaijani Army - Military Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Despite the
successes achieved, many revolutionary changes are underway in
order to fully transition the Azerbaijani army to the Turkish
model, the military expert Azer Bayramov told Trend .
"In accordance with the specific task of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief during the II Karabakh War to transition the
Azerbaijani army to the Turkish army model, the creation of new
commando units in the Azerbaijani army and their outfitting with
new modern weapons, equipment has been carried out with great
success. Meanwhile, new training and educational centers have been
created precisely to increase the combat readiness of the personnel
of these units," Bayramov said.
He noted that the combat training of the personnel conducted in
these training centers in accordance with the tactics used in
Türkiye's army has once again proved its effectiveness on the
battlefield.
Bayramov emphasized that exactly the conduct of combat training,
exercises of commando units in various difficult terrain
conditions, in different seasons contributed to further
professionalism and improvement of combat readiness of the
Azerbaijani Army.
"We witnessed this on the battlefield. Of course, in accordance
with the requirements of modernity, along with battle-proven
tactics, combat training, personal professionalism, introduction of
new technologies, we observed very effective functioning of
different branches of the army, primarily drones, and joint
coordinated fulfillment of the assigned combat task.
Certainly, it is to the Azerbaijani army that the world's most
advanced model of the Turkish army was applied, the task set in
this regard by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief is aimed at ensuring
the dynamic development of the Azerbaijani army in the future. This
will lead us to another success," Bayramov added.
