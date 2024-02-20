Paris Setting Rounds On COP28, COP29 Issues

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A round table
meeting dedicated to the 28th and 29th sessions of the Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP28 and COP29) is taking place at the headquarters of the
International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, COP29 Lead Negotiator
Yalchin Rafiyev is participating in the meeting.
The meeting also includes global climate and energy leaders,
official representatives from various countries, and diplomats.
The discussions, led by COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber, are
focused on the outcomes of COP28 within the consensus of the UAE
and determination of the next steps for COP29.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on
December 11, 2023, in Dubai.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107873863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.