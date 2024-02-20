Russian Army Attacks Kherson Region 43 Times In 24 Hours, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired 43 times at the Kherson region yesterday, two people were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the last day, the enemy made 43 attacks, launching 180 shells, using artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy launched 37 shells at Kherson," noted Prokudin.

According to him, Russian troops targeted residential areas of the settlements and the unbreakable point in the Beryslav district.

Russians drop explosives from drone on unbreakable point in village inregion

Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

According to the head of the Regional Administration, the Air Defense Forces in the Kherson region destroyed one Shahed-131/136.

As reported, Russians struck Beryslav, in the Kherson region, with a drone. A resident was injured.