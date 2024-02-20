Enemy Drones Attack Industrial Facility In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region was attacked by Russian drones.
The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Philip Pronin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"At night, enemy UAVs attacked the Poltava region. Explosions were heard in the Kremenchuk district. An industrial facility was hit. This caused a fire," he said.
According to Pronin, 18 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service and 85 people were involved in the elimination of the consequences.
There were no casualties or injuries, he emphasized.
As reported, on February 16, Russians struck the territory of the Poltava region. There were explosions.
