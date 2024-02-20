Air Forces Tell Which Aircraft Enemy Uses For Aerial Reconnaissance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, the enemy is using IL-22, Su-24, and another A-50 for air reconnaissance.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Forces, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"They also have Su-24 MR, which is also a reconnaissance aircraft that performs missions in the northern and Belarusian directions. Also, A-50 together with IL-22 are used daily over the occupied Crimea. The A-50 closer to Rostov can fly close to the Sea of Azov and conduct radar reconnaissance, of course, not at such a close distance as before," he said.

Ihnat added that if necessary, the Russians "can bring the aircraft from any airfield and conduct radar reconnaissance of the airspace of our country."

As reported, on January 14, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft over the Sea of Azov and shot down an Il-22M11.