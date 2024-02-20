Russian Drone Hits Private House In Sumy Region, Killing Family Of Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone hit a private house in the Sumy region in the morning, killing a family of five.

The Nova Sloboda village council reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Today, February 20, starting at 4:00 a.m., Russian terrorists began shelling the civilian population of the community - first with drones and then with artillery. A drone with explosives hit a residential building with five civilians in it," the statement said.

Reportedly, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out as a result of the hit.

Currently, the debris is being dismantled at the site of the UAV hit. Search operations are underway.

As reported, police recorded almost 300 Russian strikes in the Sumy region per day. There are injured civilians.