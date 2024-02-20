Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry Meets With Judges Of The Civil Collegium At Supreme Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Judges of the Civil Collegium met with the leadership of the
Notary Department of the Ministry of Justice and the Notary Chamber
of Azerbaijan at the Supreme Court, Azernews reports.
The meeting discussed legal positions reflected in the Decision
of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of December 26, 2023,
which provides for the transition to a new era of inheritance
law.
At the event, in particular, there was a detailed exchange of
views on the impact of these legal positions on the activities of
notarial bodies and judicial practice in the field of registration
of inheritance rights, new approaches that will ensure uniformity
of practice, as well as measures to be implemented in connection
with the improvement of relevant legislation and the education of
citizens.
At the meeting, it was also decided to continue a mutual
dialogue to solve as soon as possible the difficulties that will be
identified in the implementation of the relevant regulation in this
area.
