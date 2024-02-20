Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry Meets With Judges Of The Civil Collegium At Supreme Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Judges of the Civil Collegium met with the leadership of the Notary Department of the Ministry of Justice and the Notary Chamber of Azerbaijan at the Supreme Court, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed legal positions reflected in the Decision of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of December 26, 2023, which provides for the transition to a new era of inheritance law.

At the event, in particular, there was a detailed exchange of views on the impact of these legal positions on the activities of notarial bodies and judicial practice in the field of registration of inheritance rights, new approaches that will ensure uniformity of practice, as well as measures to be implemented in connection with the improvement of relevant legislation and the education of citizens.

At the meeting, it was also decided to continue a mutual dialogue to solve as soon as possible the difficulties that will be identified in the implementation of the relevant regulation in this area.