               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Justice Ministry Meets With Judges Of The Civil Collegium At Supreme Court


2/20/2024 5:11:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Judges of the Civil Collegium met with the leadership of the Notary Department of the Ministry of Justice and the Notary Chamber of Azerbaijan at the Supreme Court, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed legal positions reflected in the Decision of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of December 26, 2023, which provides for the transition to a new era of inheritance law.

At the event, in particular, there was a detailed exchange of views on the impact of these legal positions on the activities of notarial bodies and judicial practice in the field of registration of inheritance rights, new approaches that will ensure uniformity of practice, as well as measures to be implemented in connection with the improvement of relevant legislation and the education of citizens.

At the meeting, it was also decided to continue a mutual dialogue to solve as soon as possible the difficulties that will be identified in the implementation of the relevant regulation in this area.

MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107873857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search