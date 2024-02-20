Armenian Authorities Should Ban Activities Of Relics Of Past On Their Territory - WAC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Western Azerbaijan Community released a statement about the
meeting of the so-called "members" of the so-called "parliament"
with Vardan Oskanian, as well as the information disseminated in
the Armenian press about ridiculous ideas such as "Garabagh
conflict is not solved", Azernews reports, citing
Community.
The Community's statement reads:
"The Armenian authorities, which consider the views of the
Western Azerbaijan Community on the preservation of cultural
heritage as an encroachment on its sovereignty, should ban, on its
territory, the activities of still striving for
"self-determination" relics of the past that threaten Azerbaijan's
sovereignty.
"All this demonstrates once again that Garabagh Armenians have
not learned any lessons from what happened over the past 35 years
and that they are being used by dreamers and chauvinists. It also
shows, to put it mildly, the insincerity of the Armenian
authorities, who constantly lie about peace," the statement
said.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107873855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.