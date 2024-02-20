(MENAFN) A recent report by Bild has raised concerns over Germany's military aid to Ukraine, revealing that dozens of armored personnel carriers supplied by Germany are deemed unfit for battlefield service. The media outlet further alleges that Berlin paid excessively for these military vehicles. Last June, the German Defense Ministry announced its plan to provide Ukraine with 66 FFG "protected infantry combat vehicles," with 48 units already delivered since October.



According to Bild's investigation, the armored vehicles have fallen significantly short of expectations, particularly in terms of their weak armor, rendering them unsuitable for deployment anywhere near the front line. Notably, the vehicles lack essential mine and shrapnel protection, offering limited defense against small arms fire, as confirmed by an anonymous representative from the German Defense Ministry.



While German military sources contend that enhanced mine protection was not initially requested by Ukraine, contradictory statements have emerged. An unnamed government official contradicted this claim, asserting that the FFGs were intended to be equipped with mine protection. Adding to the confusion, an anonymous senior Ukrainian official told Bild that although Kiev would have preferred mine-protected vehicles, they were reportedly "not available on the part of the Germans." Consequently, Ukrainian military forces were compelled to assign these personnel carriers to tasks away from the front line.



The procurement process itself has come under scrutiny, with allegations of involvement from multiple middlemen and a notable revelation that the armored vehicles were not manufactured in Germany but in the United Arab Emirates. This raises questions about the transparency and efficiency of the supply chain, as well as concerns over the quality and appropriateness of the military hardware provided to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.



The controversy surrounding Germany's military aid to Ukraine adds a layer of complexity to international efforts to support the Ukrainian armed forces. As debates unfold regarding the adequacy of the supplied equipment, the potential impact on Ukraine's defense capabilities and the broader geopolitical implications remain key considerations. The situation calls for a closer examination of the decision-making process, accountability in military aid transactions, and the need for transparent and effective mechanisms to ensure that assistance provided aligns with the recipient's operational requirements.







