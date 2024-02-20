Chief Al-Ghais Boasts Of US Study On OPEC's Market Assuring Messages

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Exclusive Interview by Mohammad Al-Mutairi

CAIRO, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais has underscored, Tuesday, the significance of a recently-released US Federal Reserve's study praising OPEC's explicit communications' message namely those intended to safeguard the oil market stability.

Al-Ghais, in his capacity as the OPEC chief, boasted of this study that had been released by the US central bank, lauding OPEC's forecasts and data, not only the technical and predictions and reports, but also the assuring and explicit messages to the markets.

These factors contribute to restoring stability to the oil markets in terms of supply and demand "and this is a significant issue," he said noting that the organization has been seeking market's stability, and not influencing the oil the prices.

The oil rates are set by the global market, and OPEC's prime goal is balancing the demand and supply for sake of stability and investments' growth that is helpful for bolstering the global economy, in general, Al-Ghais said in the special interview with the Kuwaiti news agency during EGYPES 2024 energy conference and exhibition, patronized by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Affirming his satisfaction of the US Federal Reserve's study, Al-Ghais stated that the praise was not solely addressed to him in person, but to all the OPEC staff who diligently work for issuing the annual, monthly and weekly reports that contain long-term forecast until the year 2045.

"We are pursuing the address to the world that needs all types of emery amid the environment preservation and the necessity of investment in technology for cutting emissions," he said, affirming that all OPEC member states have been investing in this technology.

He called for harnessing all energy resources including the renewable energy and abstaining from dependence on a single source, given the global economic and population growth.

The world will need more investments in the oil and gas sectors upon which it had counted during the past years, with emphasis on decreasing the emissions, he said. However, he cautioned that the world cannot count solely on the renewable energy.

"There will be growth in the renewable energy," he however acknowledged, indicating that Egypt is among the pioneering states in developing this energy in addition to the gas industry. "It has become among the largest producers following the new discoveries (of the gas) in the recent years," he said, adding that there "is consensus" with the energy ministry officials in Egypt that there should be no dependence on a sole source, considering the population growth.

He indicated at a statistical report predicting that by 2030, there will be rural-to-urban migration, thus new cities will be built across the globe. This forecast movement would involve some 600 million people worldwide.

Cairo alone is populated by 23 million people and the world will need to build "26 new Cairo," he forecast, metaphorically, questioning whether the world will be able to depend on the renewable, wind and solar energies alone. Therefore, he called for harnessing all types of energies in tandem with encouraging investments in the renewable energy.

He also indicated in this respect that this approach has been adopted by OPEC member states, namely Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and many other states. "These oil producing states no longer depend on the oil only, and this something we are proud of in OPEC and encourage it."

Al-Ghais called for preserving the environment sustainability, an objective aspired for by the oil and gas producing and non-producing states.

On cooperation between OPEC and OPEC+ member states, Al-Ghais said that this cooperation has distinguished since OPEC+ saw the light in 2017. (end)

