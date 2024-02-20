Iraq's Kurdistan Region To Allow Visa-Free Visitors From 53 Nations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Kurdistan regional government announced, Tuesday, that it will be allowing citizens of 53 countries, Kuwait included, to enter the region of Kurdistan in Iraq without needing to obtain a prior visa.

According to an official statement, Kurdistan's Ministry of Interior declared that the citizens could obtain an electronic visa at the border using their passports to enter the region.

The list of countries includes Kuwait and the GCC among others, the passport must be valid for a period of no less than six months from the date of their arrival to Kurdistan,

Kurdistan's weather is enjoyed by tourists all year round, the regional tourism board announced that over seven million tourists visited Kurdistan in 2023. (end)

