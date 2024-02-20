Italian Official Lauds Kuwait Role In Regional, Global Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Vice President of Italian Chamber of Deputies Giorgio Mule, stressed importance of State of Kuwait's role as a strategic ally and a factor of regional and global stability.

This came during Mule's participation as the guest of honor, representing the Italian Republic, in Kuwait Embassy in Rome's celebration of the 63rd Independence Day and 33rd Liberation Day, on Monday.

Mule, in his speech, said that Italy looked forward to Kuwait contribution to reaching a solution that ends the tragic situation of the Palestinian people in Gaza, as he also praised the close Italian-Kuwaiti relations.

Mule stressed importance of the cooperation and friendship at the geopolitical level, as Italy and Kuwait are allies in promoting constructive dialogue from a multilateral perspective of their common vision, and their concern over the global destabilization resulting from these conflicts and the risks of potential expansion, referring to the aggression in Gaza strip.

He also affirmed the need "to never stop fighting for peace, justice, and defending basic human rights, saying, "Italy and Kuwait are considered a factor of stability and moderation in the region and the world."

"We trust your contribution to finally reaching a solution that puts an end to the current tragic conditions in the Gaza Strip within mutual respect between the parties concerned, Mule said.

He noted to the development witnessed in bilateral cooperation that goes beyond the political, military, commercial and investment fields, leading to the signing of a memorandum of dialogue that raises the level of relations to a strategic partnership.

Mule also praised the role of Kuwaiti Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani and Kuwaiti diplomacy in the development of relations.

In a statement to KUNA, on this occasion, Vice President Mule considered participation in celebration of Kuwaiti national holidays "an important day that contributes to renewing the outstanding relations existing between Italy and Kuwait," adding "the Italian presence in Kuwait is not limited to the level of advanced military cooperation between them."

Mule consider Kuwait a country that truly achieves stability in the Middle East through diplomatic action on the Palestinian issue, with the conviction that the solution to the conflict lies in the two-state solution.

Kuwait was, remains and will remain a strategic partner for Italy in terms of protecting security and preserving peace for it ongoing joint programs between the two countries, he said.

On his part, Ambassador Al-Qahtani in his speech praised the level of Kuwaiti-Italian relations, as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He recalled with pride and gratitude the Italian government and people stand with Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in 1990, and its participation with brotherly and friendly countries in its liberation in 1991.

The close relations between the two countries have grown over the past 60 years, during which they witnessed great development in various defense and investment fields that contributed to supporting and deepening bilateral Kuwaiti-Italian relations, Al-Qahtani said.

On the Palestinian issue, Ambassador Al-Qahtani said "the Palestinian people being exposed to a sinful aggression by the Israeli occupation forces, which has gone so far in arrogance and brutality to an unprecedented level in human history, to the point where the Gaza Strip has become suffering under humanitarian, moral and legal violations."

This happened with great regret and inability of the international community and the Security Council to stop the severe crimes of genocide to which the people of Palestine are being exposed, he added.

Al-Qahtani stressed Kuwait's firm position on the issue of the Palestinian people and standing by their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state on the 1967 borders with Eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

In similar statement to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Qahtani on the National Holidays and Liberation Day, extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and wished him success and good health and more progress to the State of Kuwait.

Al-Qahtani said that Kuwaiti-Italian relations have recently witnessed a great development in fruitful cooperation in all fields, including defense, trade, culture, and investment, adding that investment cooperation was evident in the Kuwait Petroleum International Company in Italy (Q8) and the role it plays in supporting bilateral relations between the two countries.

The celebration was attended by official governmental, parliamentary and military figures, economic, media and diplomatic leaders, representatives of United Nations organizations in Rome, Arab ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Italy.

Kuwait Airways and Kuwait Petroleum Italia group also participated in the celebration along with members of the Kuwaiti offices, employees of organizations and institutions, students' residents in Rome and their families. (end)

