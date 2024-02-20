Kuwait Mod's Official Commends Ministry's Engineering Corps Nat'l Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- A defence Ministry official stressed on Tuesday the importance of engineering corps' national role encompassing, commending both its civilian and military personnel.

Undersecretary at the Kuwait's Ministry of Defence (MoD) Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Mubarak Al-Sabah said during his visit to the facilities engineering sector's celebration on the occasion of its 50th anniversary that "the facilities engineering corps was an incubator for the initiatives and creativity of Kuwaiti youth".

He praised some of the figures who had a significant role in this divison, including the late Sheikh Engineer Sabah Nasser Al-Saud Al-Sabah who established many projects to serve the Ministry of Defence and provide the right environment for its members.

On his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Military Facilities Engineering Corps Brigadier Engineer Salah Nasser thanked all the participants in the celebration for their dedication in this engineering corps and he wished for further developments and flourishment in this vital sector.

His Highness the late Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued on February 19, 1974 -- when he was minister of defence -- Ministerial Decision No. 187/73 establishing the Department of Engineering for Facilities to specialize in all engineering and technical works to meet all the needs and requirements of the Ministry of Defence's military and civil sectors. (end)

