Kuwait Amir Arrives In Qatar On State Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by officials, arrived in the Qatari capital on Tuesday starting a state visit to the Gulf country.

Upon entering the Qatari territorial airspace, a squadron of Qatari warplanes accompanied His Highness the Amir's plane until its landing at the airport where he was welcomed by the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal was also greeted upon arrival by the Qatari Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Qatari Amir's Personal Representative Sheikh Jassem bin Hamad Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force and head of the accompanying mission of honor Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Qatari Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud and the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Badr Al-Mutairi.

His Highness the Amir's delegation includes Sheikh Ali Jarrah Sabah Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Fahad Al-Malik Al-Salman Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salah Nasser Al-Ali Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Fahad Salem Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan. (pickup previous) rk

MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107873820